In last trading session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw 86,207,892 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.78 trading at $6.81 or 27.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.58 Billion. That closing price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -3.15% from its 52-week high price of $32.78 and is indicating a premium of 54.97% from its 52-week low price of $14.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $290.17 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $342.38 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -119.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.19% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57 institutions for Li Auto Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at LI for having 2.75 Million shares of worth $47.79 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.56 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $44.48 Million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1228411 shares of worth $19.65 Million or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 858.5 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.74 Million in the company or a holder of 0.9% of company’s stock.