In recent trading session, Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) saw 3,660,975 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12 trading at $0.27 or 2.3% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.03 Billion. That current trading price of JWS’s stock is at a discount of -0.83% from its 52-week high price of $12.1 and is indicating a premium of 58.33% from its 52-week low price of $5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 969.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Jaws Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. is the top institutional holder at JWS for having 1.09 Million shares of worth $11.33 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which was holding about 450Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.68 Million.