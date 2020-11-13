In recent trading session, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw 1,779,963 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.73 trading at $1.96 or 6.37% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $3.66 Billion. That current trading price of ZTO’s stock is at a discount of -19.13% from its 52-week high price of $38.99 and is indicating a premium of 38.1% from its 52-week low price of $20.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.37%, in the last five days ZTO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $32.65- price level, adding 0.46% to its value on the day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s shares saw a change of 39.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.67% in past 5-day. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) showed a performance of 7.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.3 Million shares which calculate 4.35 days to cover the short interests.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $942.65 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.24 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $752.42 Million and $978.3 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.3% while estimating it to be 26.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 67.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 24.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.27%

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 27.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 27.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 446 institutions for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at ZTO for having 38.85 Million shares of worth $1.43 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 17.18% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.62 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $527.04 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 33756400 shares of worth $1.25 Billion or 14.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.48 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $239.92 Million in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.