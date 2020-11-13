In last trading session, One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) saw 1,037,525 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.59 trading at $0.24 or 10.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.07 Million. That closing price of OSS’s stock is at a discount of -21.24% from its 52-week high price of $3.14 and is indicating a premium of 77.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 65.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 162.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.21%, in the last five days OSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $2.88-1 price level, adding 10.07% to its value on the day. One Stop Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.4% in past 5-day. One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) showed a performance of 12.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 136.49 Million shares which calculate 0.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.18% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +112.36% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 35.14% for stock’s current value.

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.3 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.97 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $14.8 Million and $18.43 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -16.9% while estimating it to be -13.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25 institutions for One Stop Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at OSS for having 975.73 Thousand shares of worth $1.92 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.87% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC, which was holding about 795.91 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.67 Million.

On the other hand, RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 197682 shares of worth $415.13 Thousand or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 190.27 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $374.82 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.14% of company’s stock.