In last trading session, National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw 887,041 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.11 trading at -$0.17 or -5.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $247.59 Million. That closing price of NCMI’s stock is at a discount of -216.72% from its 52-week high price of $9.85 and is indicating a premium of 47.91% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 869.77 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.18%, in the last five days NCMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the stock touched $3.45-9 price level, adding 9.86% to its value on the day. National CineMedia, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -57.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 49.52% in past 5-day. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) showed a performance of 24.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.64 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that National CineMedia, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +19.16% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -170.8% in the current quarter and calculating -220% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -79.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.72 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.65 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $147.2 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -89.3%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 145.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.33%

NCMI Dividends

National CineMedia, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 02 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.54%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.28 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 10.65%.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 172 institutions for National CineMedia, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Standard General L.P. is the top institutional holder at NCMI for having 19.23 Million shares of worth $57.13 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 24.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 6.39 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.97 Million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3295532 shares of worth $8.95 Million or 4.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.06 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.09 Million in the company or a holder of 3.84% of company’s stock.