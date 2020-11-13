In last trading session, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) saw 6,117,654 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.55 trading at -$0.59 or -4.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.86 Billion. That closing price of KIM’s stock is at a discount of -61.33% from its 52-week high price of $21.86 and is indicating a premium of 45.02% from its 52-week low price of $7.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.17%, in the last five days KIM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the stock touched $14.41- price level, adding 5.97% to its value on the day. Kimco Realty Corporation’s shares saw a change of -34.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.95% in past 5-day. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) showed a performance of 16.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.25 Million shares which calculate 2.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.44 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.82% for stock’s current value.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) estimates and forecasts

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $265.26 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $268.6 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $291.81 Million and $286Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.1% while estimating it to be -6.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -21.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.6%

KIM Dividends

Kimco Realty Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 28 and February 01, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 6.65%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.94 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.94%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 613 institutions for Kimco Realty Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KIM for having 69.11 Million shares of worth $887.36 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 37.42 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $421.35 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 19324864 shares of worth $215.47 Million or 4.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.21 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $148.74 Million in the company or a holder of 3.05% of company’s stock.