In last trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw 2,125,019 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.17 trading at $0.19 or 6.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $205.03 Million. That closing price of KXIN’s stock is at a discount of -322.71% from its 52-week high price of $13.4 and is indicating a premium of 87.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.33 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V., which was holding about 100Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57Thousand.

On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Alternative Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 24684 shares of worth $21.23 Thousand or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.07 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.24 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.