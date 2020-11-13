In last trading session, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw 1,005,475 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.49. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.48 trading at -$0.88 or -5.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $743.62 Million. That closing price of GIII’s stock is at a discount of -122.35% from its 52-week high price of $34.42 and is indicating a premium of 80.88% from its 52-week low price of $2.96. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 769.61 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 931.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.41%, in the last five days GIII remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $17.50- price level, adding 11.57% to its value on the day. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -53.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.42% in past 5-day. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) showed a performance of 4.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.25 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +74.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -53.8% in the current quarter and calculating -44% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -36.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $769.84 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $549.77 Million in the next quarter that will end in January 01, 2021. Company posted $1.13 Billion and $754.62 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -31.8% while estimating it to be -27.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.2%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 254 institutions for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GIII for having 6.38 Million shares of worth $83.67 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.3 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $57.16 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2684188 shares of worth $35.19 Million or 5.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.34 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.21 Million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.