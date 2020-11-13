In recent trading session, Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) saw 26,355,968 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $41.18 trading at $2.51 or 6.49% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $174.2 Billion. That current trading price of CSCO’s stock is at a discount of -22.1% from its 52-week high price of $50.28 and is indicating a premium of 21.32% from its 52-week low price of $32.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 28.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 25.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.73 in the current quarter.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.49%, in the last five days CSCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $41.48- price level, adding 0.83% to its value on the day. Cisco Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.61% in past 5-day. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) showed a performance of 3.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44.02 Million shares which calculate 1.72 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $48.2 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +33.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.44% for stock’s current value.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) estimates and forecasts

22 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.65 Billion for the same. And 22 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.1 Billion in the next quarter that will end in April 01, 2021. Company posted $12.01 Billion and $11.98 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -3% while estimating it to be 1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.18%

CSCO Dividends

Cisco Systems, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 10 and February 15, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.72%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3212 institutions for Cisco Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CSCO for having 339.2 Million shares of worth $15.82 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 321.42 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.66 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 108000000 shares of worth $5.05 Billion or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 88Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.1 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.