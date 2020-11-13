In recent trading session, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) saw 4,928,058 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $66.88 trading at -$6.44 or -8.78% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $4.54 Billion. That current trading price of BIGC’s stock is at a discount of -142.97% from its 52-week high price of $162.5 and is indicating a premium of 4.65% from its 52-week low price of $63.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $91.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $132. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +97.37% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -17.76% for stock’s current value.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $38.56 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $39.08 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78 institutions for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BIGC for having 610.29 Thousand shares of worth $50.84 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Tvp Management Co., LLC, which was holding about 229.23 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.09 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 860000 shares of worth $71.64 Million or 1.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 165.07 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.75 Million in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.