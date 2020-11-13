In recent trading session, iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) saw 2,331,369 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.73 trading at $0.56 or 2.14% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $19.75 Billion. That current trading price of IQ’s stock is at a discount of -3.14% from its 52-week high price of $27.57 and is indicating a premium of 45.72% from its 52-week low price of $14.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.14%, in the last five days IQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $27.57- price level, adding 3.41% to its value on the day. iQIYI, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.22% in past 5-day. iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) showed a performance of 13.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.5 Million shares which calculate 6.53 days to cover the short interests.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that iQIYI, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +45.79% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -30.54% while that of industry is 7.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 43.7% in the current quarter and calculating 12.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.08 Billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.13 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.06 Billion and $1.07 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.6% while estimating it to be 5.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -9.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.75%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 334 institutions for iQIYI, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the top institutional holder at IQ for having 46.69 Million shares of worth $1.08 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 2.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Credit Suisse Ag/, which was holding about 19.41 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $450.02 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3819022 shares of worth $80.58 Million or 0.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.08 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $64.93 Million in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.