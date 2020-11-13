In last trading session, Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) saw 2,468,715 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.14 trading at $0.55 or 1.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.33 Billion. That closing price of NVTA’s stock is at a discount of -17.48% from its 52-week high price of $55.38 and is indicating a premium of 84.28% from its 52-week low price of $7.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.98 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.78 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Invitae Corporation (NVTA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.5 in the current quarter.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.18%, in the last five days NVTA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $49.79- price level, adding 5.32% to its value on the day. Invitae Corporation’s shares saw a change of 192.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.17% in past 5-day. Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) showed a performance of -7.8% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.35 Million shares which calculate 8.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.31 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -1.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +6.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.03% for stock’s current value.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Invitae Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +186.04% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.91% while that of industry is 0.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.6% in the current quarter and calculating 46.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $95.97 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100.87 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $66.28 Million and $59.41 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 44.8% while estimating it to be 69.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -12.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8%

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 336 institutions for Invitae Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NVTA for having 27.75 Million shares of worth $1.2 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 11.85 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $358.97 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14951785 shares of worth $436.59 Million or 8.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.84 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $170.47 Million in the company or a holder of 3.3% of company’s stock.