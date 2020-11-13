In recent trading session, Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw 3,319,096 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1 trading at $0.02 or 2.12% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $119.33 Million. That current trading price of GEVO’s stock is at a discount of -191% from its 52-week high price of $2.91 and is indicating a premium of 54% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 42Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.12%, in the last five days GEVO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $1.16 price level, adding 14.16% to its value on the day. Gevo, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.94% in past 5-day. Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) showed a performance of -6.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.43 Million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 59% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33 institutions for Gevo, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at GEVO for having 372.12 Thousand shares of worth $294.95 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 302.81 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $240.01 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 192158 shares of worth $152.3 Thousand or 0.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 107.88 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $85.5 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.2% of company’s stock.