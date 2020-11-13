In last trading session, First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) saw 468,639 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $31.14 trading at -$0.06 or -0.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $891.54 Million. That closing price of FBNC’s stock is at a discount of -32.76% from its 52-week high price of $41.34 and is indicating a premium of 44.38% from its 52-week low price of $17.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 517.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 184.51 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.19%, in the last five days FBNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the stock touched $34.00- price level, adding 8.41% to its value on the day. First Bancorp’s shares saw a change of -21.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.52% in past 5-day. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) showed a performance of 34.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 440.9 Million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.

First Bancorp (FBNC) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.25 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $73.7 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $69.28 Million and $68.46 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 7.2% while estimating it to be 7.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.7%

FBNC Dividends

First Bancorp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 20 and January 25, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.31%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.72 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.43%.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.37% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 216 institutions for First Bancorp that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at FBNC for having 2.12 Million shares of worth $44.32 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 1.5 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $37.7 Million.

On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1026272 shares of worth $20.99 Million or 3.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 842.17 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $21.12 Million in the company or a holder of 2.94% of company’s stock.