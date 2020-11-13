In recent trading session, Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) saw 1,352,406 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.06 trading at $0.12 or 0.41% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $59.17 Billion. That current trading price of ENB’s stock is at a discount of -48.49% from its 52-week high price of $43.15 and is indicating a premium of 22.33% from its 52-week low price of $22.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.41%, in the last five days ENB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $30.83- price level, adding 5.6% to its value on the day. Enbridge Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.07% in past 5-day. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) showed a performance of -1.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.15 Million shares which calculate 1.46 days to cover the short interests.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Enbridge Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -7.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -4.5% while that of industry is -12. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 22.2% in the current quarter and calculating 54.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.14 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.48 Billion in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2018. Company posted $8.77 Billion and $8.75 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 15.6% while estimating it to be 8.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 81.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.31%

ENB Dividends

Enbridge Inc. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 8.04%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.45 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.35%.

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1286 institutions for Enbridge Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at ENB for having 152.36 Million shares of worth $4.63 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 98.27 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.85% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.99 Billion.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 34763933 shares of worth $1.02 Billion or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.22 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.1 Billion in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.