In recent trading session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw 1,362,717 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.97 trading at $1.56 or 16.58% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $580.12 Million. That current trading price of EH’s stock is at a discount of -48.04% from its 52-week high price of $16.24 and is indicating a premium of 30.81% from its 52-week low price of $7.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 119.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 99Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For EHang Holdings Limited (EH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 16.58%, in the last five days EH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $12.50- price level, adding 11.52% to its value on the day. EHang Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 2.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.55% in past 5-day. EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) showed a performance of 26.4% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 280.37 Million shares which calculate 2.83 days to cover the short interests.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.45 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $38.82 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 7.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for EHang Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at EH for having 8.04 Thousand shares of worth $84.32 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 760 shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.97 Thousand.