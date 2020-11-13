In recent trading session, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) saw 3,017,341 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 5.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.93 trading at $0.2 or 2.97% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $542.46 Million. That current trading price of KODK’s stock is at a discount of -765.8% from its 52-week high price of $60 and is indicating a premium of 78.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.97%, in the last five days KODK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $7.15-0 price level, adding 0.88% to its value on the day. Eastman Kodak Company’s shares saw a change of 52.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.46% in past 5-day. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) showed a performance of -26.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.99 Million shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -280.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12%

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 123 institutions for Eastman Kodak Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ is the top institutional holder at KODK for having 4.96 Million shares of worth $11.06 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.76 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.56 Million.

On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4000000 shares of worth $8.92 Million or 5.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 882.04 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.97 Million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.