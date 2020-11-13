In recent trading session, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw 5,939,195 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.4 trading at $0.02 or 1.81% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.45 Billion. That current trading price of VEON’s stock is at a discount of -98.57% from its 52-week high price of $2.78 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.6 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VEON Ltd. (VEON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.81%, in the last five days VEON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $1.43 price level, adding 2.1% to its value on the day. VEON Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -44.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.7% in past 5-day. VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) showed a performance of 2.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.82 Million shares which calculate 2.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +50% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 7.14% for stock’s current value.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.04 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.03 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.25 Billion and $2.1 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -9.4% while estimating it to be -3.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 79.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 256.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

VEON Dividends

VEON Ltd. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 21.74%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.3 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.43%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 162 institutions for VEON Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD is the top institutional holder at VEON for having 55.31 Million shares of worth $99.56 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP, which was holding about 53.11 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.92 Million.

On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq Technology Dividend Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Russia ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15304918 shares of worth $27.55 Million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.09 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.12 Million in the company or a holder of 0.46% of company’s stock.