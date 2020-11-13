In last trading session, Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) saw 1,103,042 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.36 trading at -$0.07 or -1.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $193.09 Million. That closing price of MR’s stock is at a discount of -54.85% from its 52-week high price of $8.3 and is indicating a premium of 62.87% from its 52-week low price of $1.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 443.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 634.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.29%, in the last five days MR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $5.55-3 price level, adding 3.42% to its value on the day. Montage Resources Corporation’s shares saw a change of -32.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.29% in past 5-day. Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR) showed a performance of -2.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.49 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Montage Resources Corporation (MR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Montage Resources Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +16.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -109% in the current quarter and calculating 366.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -23% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $135.59 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $143.03 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $172.67 Million and $133.43 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -21.5% while estimating it to be 7.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.9%

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.15% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 139 institutions for Montage Resources Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX, LP is the top institutional holder at MR for having 7.38 Million shares of worth $29.14 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 20.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Encap Energy Capital Fund VIII, L.P., which was holding about 3.98 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.72 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 492406 shares of worth $1.95 Million or 1.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 429.56 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.89 Million in the company or a holder of 1.19% of company’s stock.