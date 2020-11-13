In last trading session, LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw 451,738 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.61 trading at $0.04 or 7.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.98 Million. That closing price of LMFA’s stock is at a discount of -701.64% from its 52-week high price of $4.89 and is indicating a premium of 50.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 398.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -16.7% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -102.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 25Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.25 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 30394 shares of worth $19.88 Thousand or 0.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.34 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.49 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.