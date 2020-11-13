In last trading session, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw 4,760,125 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.42 trading at -$0.61 or -3.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04 Billion. That closing price of FUBO’s stock is at a discount of -42.67% from its 52-week high price of $22 and is indicating a premium of 67.57% from its 52-week low price of $5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For fuboTV Inc. (FUBO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.35 in the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.81%, in the last five days FUBO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $20.35- price level, adding 24.23% to its value on the day. fuboTV Inc.’s shares saw a change of 73.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.33% in past 5-day. fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) showed a performance of 56.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.89 Million shares which calculate 3.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.8 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.86% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +88.07% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 29.7% for stock’s current value.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $80.39 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $88.61 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 33.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%