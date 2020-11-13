In last trading session, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw 6,693,297 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.44 trading at $0.23 or 2.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $331.44 Million. That closing price of BLNK’s stock is at a discount of -39.66% from its 52-week high price of $14.58 and is indicating a premium of 88.03% from its 52-week low price of $1.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.35 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.25%, in the last five days BLNK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $11.23- price level, adding 7.03% to its value on the day. Blink Charging Co.’s shares saw a change of 461.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.74% in past 5-day. Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) showed a performance of 13.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.59 Million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Blink Charging Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +525.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.7% while that of industry is -7.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10% in the current quarter and calculating 18.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 159.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.78 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.51 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.96% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52 institutions for Blink Charging Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at BLNK for having 750.85 Thousand shares of worth $4.26 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 3.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 369.25 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.81 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2059553 shares of worth $15.98 Million or 8.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 521.11 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.96 Million in the company or a holder of 2.11% of company’s stock.