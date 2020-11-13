In last trading session, Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw 1,013,998 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.25 trading at -$1.74 or -5.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.45 Billion. That closing price of BSY’s stock is at a discount of -26.57% from its 52-week high price of $40.82 and is indicating a premium of 16.28% from its 52-week low price of $27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 205.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 518.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (BSY) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $211.63 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $208.94 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -27.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14.1%

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34 institutions for Bentley Systems, Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BSY for having 375Thousand shares of worth $11.78 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TD Asset Management, Inc, which was holding about 246.17 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.73 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2186700 shares of worth $68.66 Million or 0.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 563.3 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.69 Million in the company or a holder of 0.23% of company’s stock.