In last trading session, Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) saw 1,123,462 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.34 trading at -$3.52 or -9.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.99 Billion. That closing price of BEAM’s stock is at a discount of -19.95% from its 52-week high price of $41.19 and is indicating a premium of 62.14% from its 52-week low price of $13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 548.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 669.91 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.3%, in the last five days BEAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $41.19- price level, adding 16.63% to its value on the day. Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 66.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.15% in past 5-day. Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) showed a performance of 20.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.08 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (BEAM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 120 institutions for Beam Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BEAM for having 6.97 Million shares of worth $195.21 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.36 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93.99 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 729075 shares of worth $17.95 Million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 384.28 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $10.76 Million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.