In recent trading session, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw 1,145,249 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.73 trading at $0.16 or 4.39% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $25.34 Billion. That current trading price of BBVA’s stock is at a discount of -55.5% from its 52-week high price of $5.8 and is indicating a premium of 33.24% from its 52-week low price of $2.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.66 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.39%, in the last five days BBVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $3.73-0 price level, adding 0.13% to its value on the day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s shares saw a change of -33.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved 27.57% in past 5-day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) showed a performance of 41.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.25 Million shares which calculate 1.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.77 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.07% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.54. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +48.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.05% for stock’s current value.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.2%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 236 institutions for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BBVA for having 36.09 Million shares of worth $98.88 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 32.41 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $110.18 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 960556 shares of worth $2.95 Million or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 465.8 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.43 Million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.