In last trading session, Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw 1,750,242 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.29. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.54 trading at $0.19 or 3.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $182.94 Million. That closing price of ASMB’s stock is at a discount of -402.53% from its 52-week high price of $27.84 and is indicating a premium of 13.72% from its 52-week low price of $4.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 760.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.9 in the current quarter.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.55%, in the last five days ASMB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $6.35-1 price level, adding 12.76% to its value on the day. Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -65.16% in past 5-day. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) showed a performance of -64.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.11 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 307.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +712.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 62.45% for stock’s current value.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.76 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.83 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $4.77 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -21.1%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.84% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 179 institutions for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Consonance Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at ASMB for having 3.18 Million shares of worth $74.05 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, which was holding about 3.15 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $73.55 Million.

On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1626364 shares of worth $26.74 Million or 4.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 842.71 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $19.65 Million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.