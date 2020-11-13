In recent trading session, Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) saw 1,423,001 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.23 trading at $0.41 or 6.01% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $231.32 Million. That current trading price of FUV’s stock is at a discount of -22.96% from its 52-week high price of $8.89 and is indicating a premium of 86.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 805.52 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 858.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.6 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +38.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 10.65% for stock’s current value.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arcimoto, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +208.6% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -38.82% while that of industry is -11.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 40.9% in the current quarter and calculating 45% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 367.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $940Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.21 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $33Million and $944Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2748.5% while estimating it to be 134.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 374.35 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.46 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 652744 shares of worth $3.52 Million or 2.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 627.15 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.34 Million in the company or a holder of 1.99% of company’s stock.