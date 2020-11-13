In recent trading session, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) saw 1,623,823 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $105.62 trading at $3.99 or 3.93% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $25.2 Billion. That current trading price of BNTX’s stock is at a discount of -8.88% from its 52-week high price of $115 and is indicating a premium of 82.39% from its 52-week low price of $18.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.33 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BioNTech SE (BNTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BioNTech SE is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +105.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0% while that of industry is 13.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 220.7% in the current quarter and calculating 903.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 274% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $308.77 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $901.16 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $31.14 Million and $33.02 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 891.6% while estimating it to be 2629% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -300.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, which was holding about 3.07 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 23.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $204.84 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1908799 shares of worth $116.91 Million or 14.46% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.71 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $118.48 Million in the company or a holder of 12.97% of company’s stock.