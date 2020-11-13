In last trading session, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) saw 1,243,958 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.13 trading at -$0.03 or -0.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $609.7 Million. That closing price of AMRX’s stock is at a discount of -40.19% from its 52-week high price of $5.79 and is indicating a premium of 41.89% from its 52-week low price of $2.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.72%, in the last five days AMRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $5.00-1 price level, adding 17.4% to its value on the day. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.23% in past 5-day. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) showed a performance of -14.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.18 Million shares which calculate 5.37 days to cover the short interests.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +0.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 62.5% in the current quarter and calculating -15% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $506.78 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $497.41 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $397.33 Million and $498.53 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.5% while estimating it to be -0.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -40% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.1%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 205 institutions for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd is the top institutional holder at AMRX for having 21.52 Million shares of worth $102.44 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc., which was holding about 16.21 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $77.18 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9306210 shares of worth $40.3 Million or 6.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.43 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $16.33 Million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.