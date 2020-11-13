In last trading session, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) saw 1,290,007 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.93 trading at $0.01 or 1.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $32.67 Million. That closing price of AESE’s stock is at a discount of -538.71% from its 52-week high price of $5.94 and is indicating a premium of 56.99% from its 52-week low price of $0.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 303.23% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +330.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 276.34% for stock’s current value.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -51.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.2% in the current quarter and calculating 64.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -12.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.23 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.85 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $6.46 Million and $6.04 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -3.5% while estimating it to be 13.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 201Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $424.11 Thousand.

On the other hand, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 201000 shares of worth $424.11 Thousand or 0.6% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.42 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $19.86 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.