In recent trading session, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw 2,866,755 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.83 trading at $0.3 or 2.06% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $8.09 Billion. That current trading price of AGNC’s stock is at a discount of -32.5% from its 52-week high price of $19.65 and is indicating a premium of 57.86% from its 52-week low price of $6.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.06%, in the last five days AGNC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $14.90- price level, adding 0.39% to its value on the day. AGNC Investment Corp.’s shares saw a change of -16.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.19% in past 5-day. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) showed a performance of 5.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.68 Million shares which calculate 1.82 days to cover the short interests.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AGNC Investment Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +16.8% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.35% while that of industry is -17.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 5.3% in the current quarter and calculating 1.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $384.27 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $371.45 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $287Million and $65Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 33.9% while estimating it to be 471.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 450.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.05%

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between January 27 and February 01, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 9.91%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.44 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 12.17%.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 618 institutions for AGNC Investment Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AGNC for having 53.22 Million shares of worth $686.58 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 41.24 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $573.66 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 15910589 shares of worth $205.25 Million or 2.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.88 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $179.07 Million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.