In last trading session, Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) saw 17,022,830 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $108.72 trading at $2.51 or 2.36% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $31.8 Billion. That closing price of PTON’s stock is at a discount of -28.54% from its 52-week high price of $139.75 and is indicating a premium of 83.72% from its 52-week low price of $17.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.41 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.36%, in the last five days PTON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 06 when the stock touched $132.79 price level, adding 18.13% to its value on the day. Peloton Interactive, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 282.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.14% in past 5-day. Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) showed a performance of -14.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.32 Million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Peloton Interactive, Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +124.54% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -228.13% while that of industry is 3.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 145% in the current quarter and calculating 105% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 113.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.01 Billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.08 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.1%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 71.75% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 594 institutions for Peloton Interactive, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at PTON for having 17.01 Million shares of worth $982.9 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 16.28 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $940.73 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14519198 shares of worth $1.44 Billion or 5.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.58 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $322.4 Million in the company or a holder of 2.18% of company’s stock.