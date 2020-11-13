In last trading session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) saw 5,734,746 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.81 trading at -$0.44 or -1.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.87 Billion. That closing price of CGC’s stock is at a discount of -13.19% from its 52-week high price of $26.95 and is indicating a premium of 62.2% from its 52-week low price of $9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.98 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 15 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.81%, in the last five days CGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $26.95- price level, adding 11.65% to its value on the day. Canopy Growth Corporation’s shares saw a change of 12.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.31% in past 5-day. Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) showed a performance of 21.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.79 Million shares which calculate 6.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.2 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -15.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +23.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.3% for stock’s current value.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 479 institutions for Canopy Growth Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CGC for having 6.42 Million shares of worth $103.7 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 1.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 2.68 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.72% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.34 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3661077 shares of worth $66.92 Million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.69 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $43.49 Million in the company or a holder of 0.72% of company’s stock.