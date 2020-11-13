In last trading session, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) saw 13,828,160 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.64 trading at $0.69 or 13.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.52 Million. That closing price of GTEC’s stock is at a discount of -77.31% from its 52-week high price of $10 and is indicating a premium of 80.14% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.85 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $81.5 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $75Million in the next quarter that will end in June 01, 2011. Company posted $45.89 Million and $49.22 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 77.6% while estimating it to be 52.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 336% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 14%

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 3.62 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.36 Thousand.