In last trading session, 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) saw 1,556,549 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.24 trading at $0.14 or 12.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $242.04 Million. That closing price of JFU’s stock is at a discount of -816.53% from its 52-week high price of $11.365 and is indicating a premium of 41.94% from its 52-week low price of $0.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

9F Inc. (JFU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -240.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.22%

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, which was holding about 5.19 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.08 Thousand.

On the other hand, FlexShares Tr-FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Mkts Factor Tilt Index and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 50384 shares of worth $98.25 Thousand or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.69 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $26.36 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.