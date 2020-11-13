In recent trading session, Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw 3,642,839 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.78 trading at $0.09 or 5.62% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $32.44 Billion. That current trading price of LYG’s stock is at a discount of -101.12% from its 52-week high price of $3.58 and is indicating a premium of 34.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.62%, in the last five days LYG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Nov 13 when the stock touched $1.8 price level, adding 0.62% to its value on the day. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s shares saw a change of -45.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.69% in past 5-day. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) showed a performance of 33.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.04 Million shares which calculate 0.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +30.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.79% for stock’s current value.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -37.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -10.3%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 243 institutions for Lloyds Banking Group plc that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at LYG for having 37.64 Million shares of worth $56.46 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 33.55 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.32 Million.

On the other hand, DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1844768 shares of worth $2.44 Million or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.38 Million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.