In recent trading session, Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) saw 7,370,786 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.66 trading at $0.11 or 4.31% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $47.77 Billion. That current trading price of SAN’s stock is at a discount of -62.41% from its 52-week high price of $4.32 and is indicating a premium of 33.08% from its 52-week low price of $1.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 16.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.31%, in the last five days SAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $2.75-3 price level, adding 3.82% to its value on the day. Banco Santander, S.A.’s shares saw a change of -36.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.6% in past 5-day. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) showed a performance of 39.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.61 Million shares which calculate 1.9 days to cover the short interests.

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -17.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.37%

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.58% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 323 institutions for Banco Santander, S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at SAN for having 96.45 Million shares of worth $168.52 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 18.21 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $41.45 Million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Russell Inv Co- U.S. Strategic Equity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2593331 shares of worth $4.92 Million or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.97 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.93 Million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.