In last trading session, 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) saw 2,935,849 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.6. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.37 trading at $0.12 or 1.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $914.93 Million. That closing price of DDD’s stock is at a discount of -70.42% from its 52-week high price of $12.56 and is indicating a premium of 37.58% from its 52-week low price of $4.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.03 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 3D Systems Corporation (DDD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.66%, in the last five days DDD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Nov 10 when the stock touched $7.74-4 price level, adding 4.78% to its value on the day. 3D Systems Corporation’s shares saw a change of -15.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.69% in past 5-day. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) showed a performance of 9.19% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 39.46 Million shares which calculate 10.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -32.16% for stock’s current value.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that 3D Systems Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +5.14% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -100% in the current quarter and calculating 125% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -18.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $138.68 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $120.53 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $164.57 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -15.7%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -51.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 311 institutions for 3D Systems Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at DDD for having 17.79 Million shares of worth $87.33 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.24 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $85.58 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 8000000 shares of worth $52.72 Million or 6.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.52 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $36.92 Million in the company or a holder of 6.06% of company’s stock.