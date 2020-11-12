In recent trading session, Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) saw 11,802,623 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.24 trading at $0.36 or 19.15% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $52.57 Million. That current trading price of ZCMD’s stock is at a discount of -134.38% from its 52-week high price of $5.25 and is indicating a premium of 29.02% from its 52-week low price of $1.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.39 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 34.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 19.15%, in the last five days ZCMD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $2.98 price level, adding 21.48% to its value on the day. Zhongchao Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.16% in past 5-day. Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) showed a performance of 35.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 447Thousand shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Zhongchao Inc. (ZCMD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 28.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.03% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2 institutions for Zhongchao Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS Group AG is the top institutional holder at ZCMD for having 4.77 Thousand shares of worth $10.4 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.