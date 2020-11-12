In last trading session, Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) saw 1,189,094 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.44 trading at $0.82 or 9.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.86 Million. That closing price of ACHV’s stock is at a discount of -196.61% from its 52-week high price of $28 and is indicating a premium of 51.27% from its 52-week low price of $4.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 51.73 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 196.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.31 in the current quarter.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 9.51%, in the last five days ACHV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $10.40- price level, adding 9.23% to its value on the day. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.26% in past 5-day. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) showed a performance of -1.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 545.99 Million shares which calculate 2.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 355.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $21 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +959.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 122.46% for stock’s current value.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21 institutions for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ikarian Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at ACHV for having 182.93 Thousand shares of worth $1.45 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 5.1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 91.46 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $726.22 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 17807 shares of worth $141.39 Thousand or 0.5% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.76 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.