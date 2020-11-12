In last trading session, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) saw 1,014,788 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.68 trading at $0.26 or 3.5% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $374.61 Million. That closing price of WVE’s stock is at a discount of -420.57% from its 52-week high price of $39.98 and is indicating a premium of 13.93% from its 52-week low price of $6.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 840.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.7 in the current quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.5%, in the last five days WVE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $8.11-5 price level, adding 5.3% to its value on the day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -4.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.32% in past 5-day. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) showed a performance of -9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.11 Million shares which calculate 4.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.86 to the stock, which implies a rise of 119.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +251.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.85% for stock’s current value.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -24.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -31.82% while that of industry is 13.9. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 57.6% in the current quarter and calculating 63.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.29 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.7 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.4 Million and $4.16 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 370.4% while estimating it to be 205.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -12.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.93% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 145 institutions for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at WVE for having 7.78 Million shares of worth $80.94 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 21.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bellevue Group AG, which was holding about 2.6 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.14% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.1 Million.

On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2693102 shares of worth $22.86 Million or 7.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 584.59 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.96 Million in the company or a holder of 1.6% of company’s stock.