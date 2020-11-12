In last trading session, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) saw 1,012,405 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.76 trading at $0.03 or 1.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $295.47 Million. That closing price of VYNE’s stock is at a discount of -130.11% from its 52-week high price of $4.05 and is indicating a premium of 43.18% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.73%, in the last five days VYNE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 05 when the stock touched $1.8422 price level, adding 4.46% to its value on the day. VYNE Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.33% in past 5-day. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) showed a performance of -5.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.92 Million shares which calculate 3.94 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 301.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +752.27% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 70.45% for stock’s current value.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.93 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 141 institutions for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at VYNE for having 22.88 Million shares of worth $39.58 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 13.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 9.85 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.34 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4461554 shares of worth $7.72 Million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.91 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.84 Million in the company or a holder of 1.74% of company’s stock.