In recent trading session, Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) saw 2,056,138 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.33 trading at -$0.92 or -3.06% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $1.19 Billion. That current trading price of VITL’s stock is at a discount of -47.63% from its 52-week high price of $43.3 and is indicating a premium of 4.09% from its 52-week low price of $28.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 295.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 232.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.02 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.25 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -58.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 47.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66 institutions for Vital Farms, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at VITL for having 641.87 Thousand shares of worth $26.01 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Times Square Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 530.68 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.51 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1225000 shares of worth $43.19 Million or 3.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 574.08 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $23.27 Million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.