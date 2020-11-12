In recent trading session, Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) saw 1,146,506 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.47 trading at $1.33 or 7.76% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $2.22 Billion. That current trading price of UTZ’s stock is at a discount of -3.74% from its 52-week high price of $19.16 and is indicating a premium of 46.72% from its 52-week low price of $9.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 544.74 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 878.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.76%, in the last five days UTZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $18.58- price level, adding 0.96% to its value on the day. Utz Brands, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 79.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.69% in past 5-day. Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) showed a performance of 2.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.5 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 4.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +13.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2.54% for stock’s current value.

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $239.87 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $226.22 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 317.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 64.87%

UTZ Dividends

Utz Brands, Inc. is more likely release its next earnings report in August, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.18%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 65.13% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 112 institutions for Utz Brands, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. BAMCO Inc. is the top institutional holder at UTZ for having 4.3 Million shares of worth $58.91 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.24% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 3.48 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.64 Million.

On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund and Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3150000 shares of worth $43.16 Million or 5.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.26 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $22.51 Million in the company or a holder of 2.12% of company’s stock.