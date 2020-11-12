In last trading session, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) saw 11,287,591 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.46 trading at $1.92 or 34.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $102.09 Million. That closing price of TCON’s stock is at a discount of -6.57% from its 52-week high price of $7.95 and is indicating a premium of 87.27% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 388.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.61 in the current quarter.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 34.66%, in the last five days TCON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $7.95-6 price level, adding 6.16% to its value on the day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 218.8% in year-to-date performance and have moved 49.5% in past 5-day. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) showed a performance of 51.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 232.3 Million shares which calculate 150.84 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.17 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -17.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -6.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -26.27% for stock’s current value.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -4.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 42.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.3% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 27 institutions for TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. NEA Management Company, LLC is the top institutional holder at TCON for having 346.72 Thousand shares of worth $1.79 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Linden Advisors LP, which was holding about 284.25 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $557.13 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 14546 shares of worth $28.51 Thousand or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.89 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $13.03 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.