In recent trading session, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) saw 3,412,703 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.14 trading at $0.01 or 1.33% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $45.5 Million. That current trading price of TOPS’s stock is at a discount of -2421.93% from its 52-week high price of $28.75 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Top Ships Inc. (TOPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.33%, in the last five days TOPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Nov 12 when the stock touched $1.23 price level, adding 3.03% to its value on the day. Top Ships Inc.’s shares saw a change of -94.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.68% in past 5-day. Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) showed a performance of -4.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.87 Million shares which calculate 0.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies a rise of 777.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +777.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 777.19% for stock’s current value.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.96% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%