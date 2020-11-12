In last trading session, The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) saw 1,251,011 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.71 trading at $0.22 or 14.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $27.04 Million. That closing price of DXYN’s stock is at a discount of -16.96% from its 52-week high price of $2 and is indicating a premium of 69.01% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 685.54 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 155.09 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 14.77%, in the last five days DXYN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Nov 11 when the stock touched $2 price level, adding 14.5% to its value on the day. The Dixie Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 71.89% in past 5-day. The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) showed a performance of 98.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.29 Million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

The Dixie Group, Inc. (DXYN) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $101.56 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $98.17 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2018. Company posted $102.65 Million and $105.08 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -1.1% while estimating it to be -6.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 83.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 172% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32 institutions for The Dixie Group, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at DXYN for having 1.5 Million shares of worth $1.35 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gendell, Jeffrey L., which was holding about 1.24 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.14 Million.

On the other hand, Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1163584 shares of worth $1.07 Million or 7.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 168.58 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $155.09 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.13% of company’s stock.