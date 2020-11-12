In last trading session, Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) saw 1,474,706 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.64 trading at -$0.29 or -2.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.23 Billion. That closing price of RLGY’s stock is at a discount of -30.45% from its 52-week high price of $13.88 and is indicating a premium of 80.36% from its 52-week low price of $2.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.65%, in the last five days RLGY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $13.30- price level, adding 20% to its value on the day. Realogy Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 9.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.36% in past 5-day. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) showed a performance of -3.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.56 Million shares which calculate 8.64 days to cover the short interests.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Realogy Holdings Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +171.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.73% while that of industry is -23.7. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 160% in the current quarter and calculating 61.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.66 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.27 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.33 Billion and $1.12 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 24.7% while estimating it to be 14% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -25.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -192.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 112% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 288 institutions for Realogy Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RLGY for having 18Million shares of worth $133.39 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.76 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $167.67 Million.

On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 11525496 shares of worth $85.4 Million or 9.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.16 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $67.64 Million in the company or a holder of 6.21% of company’s stock.