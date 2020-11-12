In recent trading session, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw 2,791,238 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $146.31 trading at -$1.38 or -0.93% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $165.19 Billion. That current trading price of QCOM’s stock is at a discount of -2.12% from its 52-week high price of $149.41 and is indicating a premium of 60.36% from its 52-week low price of $58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.93%, in the last five days QCOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $149.41 price level, adding 2.01% to its value on the day. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 65.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.68% in past 5-day. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) showed a performance of 15.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.36 Million shares which calculate 1.84 days to cover the short interests.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that QUALCOMM Incorporated is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +84.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.26% while that of industry is -2.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 109.1% in the current quarter and calculating 70.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 38.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.23 Billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.95 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $5.06 Billion and $5.21 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 62.7% while estimating it to be 33.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 7.1% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 24.18%

QCOM Dividends

QUALCOMM Incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 03 and February 03, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.76%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.6 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.52%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 77.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2330 institutions for QUALCOMM Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at QCOM for having 104.17 Million shares of worth $9.5 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 9.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 75.78 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.7% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.92 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 32059253 shares of worth $2.92 Billion or 2.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 23.34 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.13 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.06% of company’s stock.