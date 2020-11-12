In last trading session, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) saw 2,069,901 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.74 trading at -$2.72 or -5.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.84 Billion. That closing price of PFGC’s stock is at a discount of -24.58% from its 52-week high price of $54.49 and is indicating a premium of 83.06% from its 52-week low price of $7.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.18 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.28 in the current quarter.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.85%, in the last five days PFGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Nov 09 when the stock touched $51.34- price level, adding 14.8% to its value on the day. Performance Food Group Company’s shares saw a change of -15.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.71% in past 5-day. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) showed a performance of 11.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2Million shares which calculate 1.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 6.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $43 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.69% for stock’s current value.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Performance Food Group Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +99.27% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.57% while that of industry is 29.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -51.7% in the current quarter and calculating -55.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.93 Billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.07 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $6.07 Billion and $7Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.2% while estimating it to be 1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -163.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.58%

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 336 institutions for Performance Food Group Company that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PFGC for having 19.87 Million shares of worth $579.05 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.88% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, which was holding about 18.54 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $540.13 Million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4500578 shares of worth $126.11 Million or 3.37% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.79 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $110.35 Million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.